Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 5,398 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

OKE traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.