Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,295 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,765. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

