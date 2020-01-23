Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $27,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,469,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 106,405 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,723,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 314,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. 445,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,607. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $3.647 per share. This represents a $14.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.77%. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

