Ballentine Partners LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$51.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013,011 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0957 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

