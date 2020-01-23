Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 517.3% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 38.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 31.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.89. 2,218,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $313.56. The stock has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

