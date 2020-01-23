Baader Bank Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.25 ($77.03).

BAS stock opened at €64.16 ($74.60) on Monday. Basf has a 52 week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

