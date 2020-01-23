Baader Bank Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €123.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAYN. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.61 ($94.90).

FRA BAYN opened at €74.68 ($86.84) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.72. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

