B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. B2Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

B2Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$5.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$410.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other B2Gold news, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,155,000. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,437 shares in the company, valued at C$133,343.82. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

