Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $4.06 Million Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises 2.5% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.79% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 432.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $68.57 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $69.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

