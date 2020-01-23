Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $22,738,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $41,422,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.