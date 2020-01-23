Avondale Wealth Management Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,521 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 105,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,985 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 501,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.53. 748,482 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.