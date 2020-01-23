AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut AVIVA PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Investec raised shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an add rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

AVIVA PLC/ADR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 43,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,655. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.18. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

