Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $2,114,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average of $166.47. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.