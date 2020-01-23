Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.26

Australian United Investment Company Ltd (ASX:AUI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$10.26 ($7.28) and last traded at A$10.24 ($7.26), with a volume of 11439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$10.12 ($7.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$9.95 and a 200-day moving average of A$9.54.

