AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in AT&T by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 129,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 46,597 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $39.04 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

