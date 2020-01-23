Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.50. Atossa Genetics shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 66,966 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

