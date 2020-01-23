Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.03-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.Atlassian also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $150.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $132.64. 2,282,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,795. Atlassian has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $149.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.12, a PEG ratio of 132.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average of $129.28.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.