Atlantic Securities Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Underweight

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $393.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.07.

ORLY stock opened at $435.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.44. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $331.34 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.51, for a total transaction of $2,753,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total value of $7,375,918.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 127,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,854,126.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,652 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,738 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 958.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,274,000 after purchasing an additional 410,139 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 311,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

