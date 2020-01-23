ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.09

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$52.09 and last traded at C$52.00, with a volume of 1471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.09.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.90.

In related news, Director George J. Lidgett sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.84, for a total value of C$59,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,392 shares in the company, valued at C$816,977.28. Also, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.40, for a total transaction of C$252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,584,525.60.

About ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

