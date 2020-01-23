AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,475 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,810 ($115.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN traded down GBX 44 ($0.58) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,657 ($100.72). The company had a trading volume of 1,115,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a market cap of $102.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,590.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of £727.50 ($956.99).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.