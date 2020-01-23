AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,475 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020 // Comments off

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,810 ($115.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of AZN traded down GBX 44 ($0.58) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,657 ($100.72). The company had a trading volume of 1,115,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a market cap of $102.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,590.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of £727.50 ($956.99).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Float

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.