Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Trading Up 1.6%

Assa Abloy Ab (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69, approximately 309 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83.

Assa Abloy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

