Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ashford and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721. Ashford has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $66.40.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.34 million.

In other Ashford news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,625.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford by 503.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 176.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 41.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

