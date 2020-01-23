Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.11. Ascent Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 4,282,511 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18.

About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia. It principally holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project, which covers an area of 98 square kilometers located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.