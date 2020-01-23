Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NYSE ABG traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.26. 8,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $23,730,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,315,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.