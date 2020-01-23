Argus Reiterates Positive Rating for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Argus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Vertical Group cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.01. 130,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $99.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 730.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.