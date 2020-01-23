Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. It has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the lucrative opportunities offered by the sector. Acquisitions have been helping the company to expand market presence. Due to these positives, shares of Aptiv have outperformed the industry’s growth over the past year. On the flip side, weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Automotive vehicle production has been declining over the past few years. The company is seeing escalation in costs due to investment in organic as well as inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the company's revenues and makes forecasting difficult.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,808. Aptiv has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 74.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,110,000 after buying an additional 872,968 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,130,000 after buying an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 74.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 253,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Aptiv by 31.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after buying an additional 128,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

