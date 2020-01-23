Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.403-3.473 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $68.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.