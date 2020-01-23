Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC cut shares of Antofagasta to a reduce rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 903.57 ($11.89).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON:ANTO traded down GBX 43.80 ($0.58) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 863.20 ($11.35). The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 931.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 891.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.