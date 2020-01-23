ANGLE (LON:AGL) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON AGL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 74.50 ($0.98). The company had a trading volume of 288,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,228. ANGLE has a 52 week low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.12). The stock has a market cap of $128.71 million and a PE ratio of -11.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.14.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

