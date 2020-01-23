Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 23rd (APTV, DIS, HBM, MFI, SGE, SMTS, SNDE, SONO, SSKN, SSPPF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 23rd:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. It has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the lucrative opportunities offered by the sector. Acquisitions have been helping the company to expand market presence. Due to these positives, shares of Aptiv have outperformed the industry’s growth over the past year. On the flip side, weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Automotive vehicle production has been declining over the past few years. The company is seeing escalation in costs due to investment in organic as well as inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the company's revenues and makes forecasting difficult.”

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $123.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Disney’s shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Increasing investments in ESPN+ and Disney+ are expected to hurt margins in the near term. The company anticipates higher operating losses in the DTC & International segment due to the ongoing investments. Additionally, increasing operating expenses related to domestic parks and resorts are expected to negatively impact profitability. Moreover, we expect the newly launched Disney+ to face stiff competition in the streaming market not only from incumbents like Netflix and Amazon but also from upcoming services by Apple, Comcast and AT&T. Further, estimates have been going down ahead of the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)

was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 820 ($10.79) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 770 ($10.13).

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sensata Technologies B.V., through its subsidiaries, is a supplier of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions. The Company produces a range of sensors and controls for mission critical applications, such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, pressure sensors in automotive systems, and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors. Sensata’s products include pressure sensors, force sensors, position sensors, motor protectors, and thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers and switches. It develops solutions for specific customer requirements or applications across automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Sensata Technologies B.V. is based in Almelo, the Netherlands. “

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$1.60 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.00.

