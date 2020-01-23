Analysts Set Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price at $62.11

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,068,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $46,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,399.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,854 shares of company stock worth $7,591,371. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zscaler by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.49. 50,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,985. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.