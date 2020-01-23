Analysts Set Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Target Price at $49.25

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ZLAB traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.40. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 616.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 266,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,889 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,199,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,694,000 after purchasing an additional 201,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 168,643 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

