Analysts Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Target Price at $56.21

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on KL. Roth Capital lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 867,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,254,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

