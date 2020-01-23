Analysts Set $23.00 Target Price for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ennis an industry rank of 12 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ennis has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $567.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ennis will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 11,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

