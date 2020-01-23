Analysts Set $1.50 Price Target for XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB)

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. XCel Brands’ rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $1.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XCel Brands an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.46. XCel Brands has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

