Analysts Issue Forecasts for United States Steel Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on X. Berenberg Bank cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cfra cut United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

NYSE:X opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 254.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,771 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $874,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 84.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 58.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 69,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

