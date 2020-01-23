Analysts Expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTRX. ValuEngine cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $35,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,978 in the last 90 days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 119,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTRX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 48,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,382. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $704.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

