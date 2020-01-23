Analysts Expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Forescout Technologies reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forescout Technologies.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSCT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

In other news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,860,884.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,400,805.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,654 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 540,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 51.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 781,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.51. Forescout Technologies has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $46.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.