Analysts Expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million.

A number of analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

In other Fastly news, CEO Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $602,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,126 shares of company stock worth $15,216,191.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. 1,706,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.