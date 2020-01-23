Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

GTLS stock opened at $69.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.25. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $95.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 95,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after acquiring an additional 569,836 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

