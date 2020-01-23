Analysts Expect Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Post ($0.59) EPS

Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.59) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Akero Therapeutics an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $24.53. 12,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,949. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.