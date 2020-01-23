Analysts Anticipate Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will announce sales of $134.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.90 million and the highest is $135.60 million. Pretium Resources reported sales of $108.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year sales of $497.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.95 million to $523.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $714.83 million, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $777.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE PVG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 1,378,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 848.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 554,604 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 391,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

