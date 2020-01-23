Analysts Anticipate Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.76 Billion

Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will post $25.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $25.92 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $26.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $110.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.12 billion to $110.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $114.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.08 billion to $115.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,568. The company has a market capitalization of $254.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.01. Home Depot has a one year low of $174.53 and a one year high of $239.31.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,034,615,000 after buying an additional 266,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

