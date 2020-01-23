Analysts Anticipate Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) to Post $0.08 EPS

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.90 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Evolution Petroleum an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Evolution Petroleum stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 67,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,527. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

