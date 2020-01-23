Analysts Anticipate EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). EMCORE reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 41.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on EMCORE in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 50.0% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter worth $295,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 18.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 673.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 115,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $99.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.31. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

