Analysts Anticipate Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHC. Raymond James raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

DHC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.26. 986,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 118.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

