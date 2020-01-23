Analysts Anticipate Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to Post $0.54 EPS

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the ten analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and six have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 9.6% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $80.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.34. 1,084,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,500. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.