Analysts Anticipate At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. At Home Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOME. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 178.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 156.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOME stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 1,473,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

