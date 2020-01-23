Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

Amgen stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.60. 361,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,383,000 after buying an additional 239,576 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after buying an additional 194,987 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

