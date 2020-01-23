Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.75 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
