Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.75 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

